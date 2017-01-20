Although All Nippon Airways (ANA) does not plan to introduce any new international routes this summer, it will be adding frequency or boosting premium offerings in some key markets. The changes align with ANA’s slightly slower growth rate for the fiscal year beginning April 1. An airline spokeswoman said the carrier is targeting international capacity growth of about 8%, confirming predictions made by CEO Osamu Shinobe in November. This compares to capacity increases of at least 10% ...