Guangzhou-based China Southern and American Airlines are deepening their relationship with plans to codeshare on 39 routes.

American, a oneworld global alliance carrier, announced in March it was taking a 2.7%, $200 million stake in China Southern, a SkyTeam alliance member.

According to a US Department of Transportation filing, American will codeshare with China Southern on 10 US-China routes including Chicago O’Hare-Beijing, Dallas/Fort Worth-Beijing, Los Angeles LAX-Beijing, Chicago O’Hare-Shanghai, Dallas/Fort Worth-Shanghai and LAX-Shanghai. These routes will be operated by American. China Southern, meanwhile, will operate Guangzhou-New York JFK, Guangzhou-San Francisco and Wuhan-San Francisco codeshares.

In addition, the two carriers plan to codeshare on their Chinese and US domestic routes and some American routes to Canada and Mexico.

In China, these include 14 routes from Beijing to Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenyang, Xi’an, Wuhan, Chongqing, Changsha, Dalian, Kunming, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Harbin, Changchun and Nanning, all operated by China Southern.

American-operated routes that will be included in the codeshare are LAX-Charlotte, North Carolina; LAX-Washington Reagan; LAX-DFW; LAX-Houston; LAX-Mexico City; LAX-Chicago O’Hare; LAX-Philadelphia; LAX-Tucson, Arizona; LAX-Vancouver; San Francisco-DFW; San Francisco-Chicago O’Hare; San Francisco-Philadelphia; San Francisco-Phoenix; DFW-Toronto; and Chicago O’Hare-Toronto.

On Sept. 20, American moved its Beijing operations from terminal 3 to terminal 2 so it can better align with China Southern, which is based at terminal 2.