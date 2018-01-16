China Southern A330-300
American Airlines and China Southern Airlines have almost halved the scale of codesharing planned under a cooperative relationship they established in 2017. Beginning Jan. 18, the airlines will carry each other’s passengers on 16 routes, compared with 29 set out in a plan published in September. Details of the final codesharing arrangement have not been announced, but have been seen by ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily. The September plan was supposed to go into ...
