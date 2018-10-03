American Airlines plans to add new service to Mexico and Cuba, increase frequencies to several other destinations, and bolster regional flying from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) as part of its summer 2019 schedule.

The Fort Worth-based carrier plans to add a new daily flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Antonio Maceo Airport in Santiago de Cuba on May 3. The airline also plans to start new service between DFW and Mexico’s Durango International Airport on June 6. American will be the only US carrier to serve both destinations.

“We have had a robust schedule of flights between the US and the Mexico, Caribbean and Latin America region for years from our DFW and MIA hubs,” American VP-network & schedule planning Vasu Raja said. “As we work to deliver the best network, these new routes reinforce our commitment to the region and provide new options for customers.”

Other planned international additions include more frequencies between DFW three markets: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic as well as Pedro Sula and Tegucigalpa, Honduras. It also will add frequencies to its Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT)-Santo Domingo market, as well as between New York LaGuardia (LGA) and Aruba.

The international route additions are subject to government approvals.

Domestically, American plans to use 15 new gates being freed up through DFW’s Terminal E renovation to boost feed into its main hub. American will start new service between DFW and eight markets: Augusta, Georgia; Flagstaff, Arizona; Gainesville, Florida; Harlingen, Texas; as well as Bakersfield, Burbank, Hollywood and Monterey, California.

The DFW routes are part of American’s push to increase peak daily departures at the airport from 800 this summer to about 900 in Summer 2019.

Elsewhere, the airline also is adding new daily service between Washington National Airport and Knoxville, Tennessee, LGA and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; New York JFK and San Antonio; and Los Angeles International and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Seasonal service between CLT and Traverse City, Michigan.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com