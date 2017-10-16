Allegiant Air A320
Las Vegas-based LCC Allegiant Air launched two new flights between Florida and Milwaukee Oct. 13, adding competition on routes through the use of secondary airports in the southern state. The ultra-LCC now flies year-round between Milwaukee and Punta Gorda Airport, as well as St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Florida. It offers 2X-weekly flights. No other carriers currently fly between those specific airports, but Dallas-based Southwest Airlines and Denver-based ULCC Frontier ...
