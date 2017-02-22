Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air plans to launch international flights in 2018, provided it can update its reservations system to handle foreign bookings. Allegiant operates an in-house reservations system, and is updating the software in order to handle international routes and foreign currency sales, Allegiant SVP-commercial Lukas Johnson said. “For foreign sales, we’ll have to either rewrite the code for our reservations system, or will explore using [global distribution ...