Alitalia will cease all flights from the southern Italian city of Reggio di Calabria in a move that will remove the majority of services from the city’s airport.

From March 27, the Italian flag carrier said it will halt its 56 weekly flights from Aeroporto dello Stretto, which serves Reggio on the “toe” of Italy. The airport overlooks the Straits of Messina, which separate mainland Italy from Sicily and give the airport its name.

Alitalia said its flights—38X-weekly to Rome Fiumicino, 14X-weekly to Milan Linate and 4X-weekly to Turin—were heavily loss-making, turning in a deficit of €6 million ($6.4 million) in 2016. It had tried for a year to find a way to maintain the services, but talks involving the Italian central government and local and regional authorities had been unsuccessful.

“We are a commercially focused business and our decisions are made for economic reasons,” Alitalia CEO Cramer Ball said. “The Reggio Calabria services are losing money and that situation simply could not continue.”

The Italian national airline is about to present a new business plan to government ministers in its efforts to stem renewed losses. In recent years, its domestic and short-haul services have come under pressure from high-speed trains and low-cost carriers.

“We have spent many, many months talking with the local and regional authorities to save these services, but unfortunately none of them were able to arrive at a solution. Alitalia remains available to discuss with the relevant authorities any new scenario and measures to be implemented immediately in order to restore sustainable services to and from Reggio Calabria airport,” Ball said.

The airline said it had proposed moving services to and from the southern Italian city onto a Public Service Obligation basis—the European equivalent of US Essential Air Services status—which allows for a subsidy to be paid without infringing on European Union competition regulations.

However, despite the support of the central government, its proposals “have not been answered by local authorities in charge, thus causing the inevitable end of Alitalia flights,” he said.

