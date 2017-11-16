Saudia Airbus A330-300
Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) may team up with the group’s LCC flyadeal to increase frequencies on Saudi Arabian trunk routes to feed Saudia’s upcoming hub operations in Jeddah. “Our goal is to integrate flyadeal into our hubs, reservation systems and to codeshare. For our future hub operations in Jeddah, we need more narrowbody aircraft capacity [for feeder services],” Saudi Arabian Airlines CEO Jaan Albrecht told ATW in Jeddah. One scenario for Saudia is to ...
