Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800
Seattle-based Alaska Airlines—fortifying its US west coast-Hawaii presence and ramping up competition in Northern California—plans to launch nonstop service between Sacramento and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA) this December. The 3X-weekly flights are the first scheduled services between Sacramento International (SMF) and Hawaii’s big island. Alaska also serves Kahului Airport on Maui (OGG), while Hawaiian Airlines has service between SMF and ...
