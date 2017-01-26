Several carriers have filed applications for slots being made available in Mexico City and New York City as a condition of Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico forming a joint-venture partnership. Atlanta-based Delta and Mexico City-based Aeromexico must cede up to 24 slot pairs at Mexico City International Airport, and four at New York JFK. Only low-cost carriers can apply, and they must be used for transborder service. The US Department of Transportation (DOT) requires the airlines to give up ...