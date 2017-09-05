Ethiopian Airlines will begin 4X-weekly Addis Ababa-Sao Paulo Boeing 787 service Sept. 16.

Alaska Airlines launched daily Tucson (Arizona)-Mineta San Jose (California) Embraer E175 service.

Allegiant Air launched twice-daily Gulfport, Mississippi-Orlando,Florida service.

Ukraine International Airlines will launch 4X-weekly Kiev-Cairo Boeing 737-800 service from April 6, 2018.

Qatar Airways added a fourth daily flight on Doha-Kathmandu Airbus A320 service.

Ural Airlines will start weekly Saint Petersburg-Namangan (Uzbekistan) Airbus A320 service Sept. 13.

S7 Airlines launched 2X-weekly Novosibirsk-Perm Embraer E170 service. S7 Airlines will start Moscow Domodedovo-Rome Fiumicino Airbus A320 daily service Dec. 15. Flights will increase to 5X-weekly from Jan. 1-March 5, 2018.

LOT Polish Airlines will introduce 6X-weekly Warsaw-Berlin Tegel Bombardier Q400 service from Dec. 4.

Air Canada will launch 4X-weekly Vancouver-Paris services from June 8-Oct. 15, 2018; 3X-weekly Vancouver-Zurich services from June 7-Oct. 14, 2018; and 3X-weekly year-round Vancouver-Melbourne services from June 1. All flights use the Boeing 787.

Haiti-based Sunrise Airways will begin 3X-weekly Miami-Port-au-Prince and 4X-weekly Orlando-Port-au-Prince services from Oct. 17. Both services will use the Boeing 737-800.