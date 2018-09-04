HNA Group subsidiary Capital Airlines will discontinue a 3X-weekly Beijing-Lisbon service from Oct. 15.

United Airlines will launch daily year-round San Francisco-Amsterdam Boeing 787-9 service from March 30, 2019; daily seasonal New York/Newark-Naples Boeing 767-300 service from May 22-Oct. 4, 2019; and daily seasonal New York/Newark-Prague Boeing 767-300 service from June 6-Oct. 4, 2019.

Wizz Air will begin twice-weekly Kiev Zhulyany-Billund, Denmark service from March 2, 2019.

Ethiopian Airlines launched 2X-weekly Zaragoza (Spain)-Miami, Florida-Bogota (Colombia) services.

Nordic LCC Primera Air will launch daily Berlin Tegel-New York JFK service June 7, 2019, followed by 4X-weekly Boston service June 9 and 3X-weekly Toronto Pearson service June 10. The services will be operated by Boeing MAX 9s.