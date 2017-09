Delta Air Lines will begin 3X-weekly Los Angeles (LAX)-Paris Charles de Gaulle and 4X-weekly LAX-Amsterdam Schiphol Boeing 777-200LR service from June 16, 2018. Delta will launch 5X-weekly New York JFK-Ponta Delgada-Azores from May 24, 2018 and 3X-weekly New York JFK-Lagos, Nigeria, from March 24, 2018. From May 24-Sept. 4, 2018, Delta will operate daily Atlanta-Lisbon, Portugal Boeing 767 service. Beginning May 16, 2018, Delta will offer daily Detroit (DTW)-Paris Charles de Gaulle service.

Alaska Airlines and Virgin America launched daily San Francisco-New Orleans Airbus A320 service.

Ethiopian Airlines and Azul Brazilian Airlines will codeshare from Oct. 1. Addis Ababa-based Ethiopian may place its code in Azul’s operations from São Paulo (Guarulhos) to Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Goiania, Porto Alegre, Cuiabá, Foz do Iguaçu and Florianopolis. Reciprocally, Azul airlines will market on Ethiopian vast network throughout Africa and beyond.

Allegiant Air will launch 2X-weekly seasonal Omaha, Nebraska-Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, Florida service from Dec. 14.

Nordica announced routes from Tallinn to Ohrid, Macedonia and Constanta, Romania.