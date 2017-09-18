Delta Air Lines will launch Indianapolis, Indiana-Paris Charles de Gaulle Boeing 767-300ER service from May 24, 2018.
United Airlines will begin daily Houston-Sydney Boeing 787-9 service from Jan. 18, 2018.
Icelandair started twice-weekly Keflavik-Tampa, Florida Boeing 757-200 service and plans to begin 4X-weekly Reykjavik-Dallas Fort Worth Boeing 757-200 service May 30, 2018.
Ukraine International Airlines will launch 3X-weekly Kiev-Delhi Boeing 767-300 services from May 1, 2018. Flights will increase to 4X-weekly June 7.
Air Canada will begin 4X-weekly Toronto-Shannon and 4X-weekly Montreal-Dublin Boeing 737 MAX 8 service from June 2018.
Russia’s Yamal Airline will begin daily Samara-Yekaterinburg Bombardier CRJ200 services from Oct. 1.
Russia’s Saratov Airlines will start weekly Saratov-Yerevan Antonov An-148 service from Dec. 7, 2017.
S7 Airlines will begin weekly St. Petersburg-Turin Airbus A319 service from Dec. 24. S7 will also launch 3X-weekly St. Petersburg-Verona A319 service from Dec. 27.