China Airlines and Japan Airlines began a codeshare on seven domestic routes in Japan. The flights are JAL domestic flights from Sapporo-Niigata, Sapporo-Hanamaki, Fukuoka-Miyazaki, Fukuoka-Hanamaki, Fukuoka-Amami, Kagoshima-Amami, and Kagoshima-Tokunoshima.

LATAM Cargo launched 5X-weekly Lisbon-Guarulhos Boeing 767 service.

Korean Air will begin 5X-weekly Boston-Seoul Boeing 787-9 service from April 12, 2018; and launched 3X-weekly Seoul-Zagreb, Croatia Airbus A330-200 service.

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and Garuda Indonesia have expanded their existing bilateral codeshare agreement, which will see Saudia’s SV designator code added to Garuda flights between Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and beyond. The expanded agreement will include flights operated by both airlines to points within both countries, as well as three destinations in Australia (Sydney, Melbourne and Perth).

LOT Polish Airlines will begin 4X-weekly Warsaw-Miami (Florida) Boeing 787 services from June 1, 2019.

TAP Air Portugal will launch daily Lisbon-Tel Aviv Airbus A321neoLR services; 2X-daily Lisbon-Dublin; and 2X-daily Lisbon-Basel, Switzerland services from April 2019.