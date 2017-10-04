Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air launched 2X-weekly Providence, Rhode Island-Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, Florida; 2X-weekly Norfolk, Virginia-Tampa, Florida; 2X-weekly Louisville, Kentucky-Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona; and 2X-weekly seasonal Phoenix-Mesa-Omaha, Nebraska services.

Air Canada rouge will begin 2X-weekly seasonal Montreal-Bucharest service from June 7-Oct. 5, 2018 and 3X-weekly Montreal-Lisbon Boeing 767-300ER service from June 15-Oct. 27, 2017.

Hong Kong Airlines and Canada’s WestJet inked a codeshare agreement, building on an existing interline agreement from earlier this year. Hong Kong Airlines’ daily HKG-Vancouver service will allow passengers to connect onto select WestJet flights from Vancouver to Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto.

Aeroflot LCC subsidiary Pobeda Airlines started 2X-weekly Moscow Vnukovo-Ulan-Ude domestic Boeing 737-800 services.

China Southern Airlines started 2X-weekly Shenzhen-Moscow Sheremetyevo Airbus A330-300 services.

Lufthansa Group LCC Eurowings and Star Alliance member South African Airways are to cooperate on feeder flights between Munich and London Heathrow to offer passengers more connections to South Africa (via London). Starting Nov. 5, Eurowings will launch Cologne (Germany)-Cape Town (South Africa) services.