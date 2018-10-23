Silk Way West Airlines will launch twice-weekly Baku-Tianjin service.

Ethiopian Airlines will resume 3X-weekly Addis Ababa-Mogadishu, Somalia service from Nov. 2.

Delta Air Lines will begin daily Boston-Edinburgh (Scotland) Boeing 757 service from May 23, 2019.

Ethiopian Airlines launched 2X-weekly Oslo (Norway)-Guangzhou (China) cargo services and plans to launch Oslo-Asmara (Eritrea) service from December 2018. Ethiopian will increase existing Addis Ababa (Ethiopia)-Oslo Boeing 787-8 services to 6X-weekly flights, from Dec. 11.

China’s XiamenAir will launch 3X-weekly Fuzhou-Paris Boeing 787 service Dec. 11.

Belavia Belarusian and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will codeshare on the Minsk-Baku route from Oct. 28. Belavia will operate the route, while AZAL will be a marketing partner. The flights will be performed under B2/J2 codes. Flight frequency will be increased from 2X- to 4X-weekly.

Belavia Belarusian Airlines will begin 5X-weekly Minsk-Chisinau (Moldova) Embraer E-175 service Oct. 30.