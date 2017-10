Air France will launch 5X-weekly Seattle-Paris Charles de Gaulle Boeing 777-200 service from March 25, 2018.

Russia’s S7 Airlines will launch 5X-weekly Moscow Domodedovo-Bryansk Embraer E170 service Nov. 2.

Saratov Airlines will start weekly St. Petersburg-Naryan-Mar Antonov An-148 service Nov. 1 and 3X-weekly Moscow Domodedovo-Naryan-Mar Yakovlev Yak-42 service Dec. 1. Saratov began daily Moscow Domodedovo-Grozny Embraer E190 and daily Moscow Domodedovo-Khanty-Mansiysk An-148 services Oct. 2.

Allegiant Air launched 2X-weekly Ogden, Utah-Los Angeles service and will begin 2X-weekly services from Flint-Michigan and Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, Florida from Oct. 13.

Uzbekistan Airways will launch weekly Samarkand-Istanbul Boeing 757-200 Oct. 30. The Tashkent-based carrier will also add a fifth weekly frequency to its Tashkent-Seoul 787service from Oct. 29.

Cargolux Airlines and Emirates SkyCargo will enter into a codeshare partnership.