British Airways will launch 4X-weekly Heathrow-Osaka Boeing 787-8 service from March 31, 2019.

Delta Air Lines will begin daily Detroit, Michigan-Honolulu Boeing 767-300ER service from June 29, 2019.

Delta Air Lines will begin daily seasonal Boston-Lisbon, Portugal Boeing 757 service from March 23-Sept. 3, 2019.

EgyptAir Cargo, launch customer for the Airbus A330-P2F converted freighter, began operations with a 3X-weekly service between Cairo and Cologne-Bonn Airport, Germany. EgyptAir plans to add Johannesburg, South Africa, to destinations served by the type from October. The A330-200P2F replaces an Airbus A300-600F previously deployed by Egyptair on the route. With a maximum payload of 61 tonnes, the A330-200P2F can carry about 25% more cargo than its predecessor.

Bangkok-based Thai VietJet will start daily Bangkok-Da Nang (Vietnam) Airbus A320 family services Oct. 15. The carrier also launch 5X-weekly Bangkok-Taichung (Taiwan) A320/321 service Nov. 3.

Vietnam-based VietJet launched daily Nha Trang-Da Nang Airbus A320 family service, its first domestic service in Vietnam. Daily Phu Quoc (Vietnam)-Seoul Incheon (South Korea) A320/321 services begin Dec. 22.