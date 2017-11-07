Lufthansa will launch weekly Frankfurt-Santorini (Greece) service from March 31, 2018; weekly Frankfurt-Menorca (Spain) service from April 28, 2018; daily flights to Glasgow (Scotland) from March 26; daily service to Chisinau (Moldova) from March 25, 2018; and weekly Munich-Funchal (Portugal) service from March 31, 2018. All flights will be operated with Airbus A320 family aircraft.

RwandAir began nonstop 3X-weekly Brussels (BRU)-London Gatwick (LGW)-Kigali Airbus A330 service. Passengers embarking from LGW will stay on board at BRU and will not need a Schengen transit visa.

Qatar Airways will start 4X-weekly Doha-Chiang Mai, Thailand service from Dec. 12, 2017 and Doha-Pattaya, Thailand Boeing 787 services from Jan. 28, 2018.

Cyprus-based Cobalt Air launched twice-weekly Larnaca-Frankfurt service.

Lufthansa LCC Eurowings began weekly Cologne Bonn-Namibia, South Africa Airbus A330 service.

Ethiopian Airlines added a 6th weekly flight on Addis Abba- Yaoundé and Libreville Boeing 787 services.