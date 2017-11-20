LATAM plans to launch 3X-weekly Santiago-São Paulo-Tel Aviv services from the end of 2018, subject to regulatory approval. LATAM began 4X-weekly Santiago-Puerto Natales, Chile through March 2018.
Ethiopian Airlines will begin 5X-weekly Addis Ababa- São Paulo-Buenos Aires, Argentina service from March 8, 2018.
Hong Kong Airlines will launch 3X-weekly Hong Kong- Malé, Maldives Airbus A330-300 service from Jan. 16, 2018.
Russia’s Yakutia Airline launched weekly Vladivostok-Magadan Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) service.
Saratov Airlines will start weekly Saratov-Mineralnye Vody-Tbilisi Antonov An-148 service Nov. 25.
Russian regional carrier RusLine launched 2X-weekly Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO)-Kirov Bombardier CRJ100/200 service; 2X-weekly SVO-Penza service and 5X-weekly SVO-Lipetsk service.
Allegiant Air began twice-weekly services from St. Cloud, Minnesota; Rochester, New York; and Newburgh, New York to Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, Florida. Allegiant also started 2X-weekly services to Orlando from Milwaukee, Norfolk, Virginia and New York’s Hudson, Valley. In addition, Allegiant launched 4X-weekly Cincinnati-Los Angeles service. Allegiant launched 2X-weekly Indianapolis-Phoenix service.
Xiamen Airlines will start 3X- 4X-weekly Los Angeles-Xiamen-Phnom Penh, Cambodia service from Jan. 28, 2018.
American Airlines will launch daily Tucson, Arizona-Charlotte, North Carolina Airbus A320 service from Feb. 15, 2018.