Qantas and Air France renewed a codeshare agreement on flights between Europe and Australia. From July 20, Air France will add its code to Qantas flights between Hong Kong and Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and between Singapore and Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Air France customers will also be able to access codeshare services from Sydney to five cities on the Australian airline’s domestic network; Canberra, Hobart, Adelaide, Cairns and Darwin. Under the reciprocal deal, Qantas will add its code to flights operated by Air France between Singapore and Hong Kong and Paris-Charles de Gaulle, as a continuation of flights from Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.

LOT Polish Airlines launched 3X-weekly Warsaw-Singapore Changi Boeing 787-8 services. The new service will be increased to 4X-weekly between July and October.

Ethiopian Airlines will begin 4X-weekly Addis Ababa-Manchester (UK) Boeing

787-8 services, from Dec. 1. The new service is routed via Brussels (Belgium).

Hong Kong Airlines launched 3X-weekly Hong Kong-Moscow service.

German leisure carrier Condor launched 2X-weekly Frankfurt-Phoenix (Arizona) Boeing 767-300ER services.

Russia’s Ural Airlines will start weekly Rostov-on-Don-Tashkent (Uzbekistan) Airbus A319 service July 4.

Thomas Cook Airlines UK launched twice-weekly seasonal Seattle-Manchester Airbus A330-200 service through Sept. 20.

Russia’s Nordwind Airlines to start Kazan-Tashkent (Uzbekistan) weekly Airbus A321service June 1.

Aeroflot LCC Pobeda Airlines started 6X-weekly Boeing 737-800 Moscow Vnukovo-Varna service May 29.

Yekaterinburg-based Ural Airlines launched 5X-weekly Moscow Domodedovo-Frankfurt Airbus A320 family service May 28. The carrier is also adding one frequency to St. Petersburg-Tbilisi (Georgia) service. It will be 3X-weekly from June 12.

China Southern Airlines will resume Urumqi-St. Petersburg service June 2. 4X-weekly flights will be operated by Boeing 737 MAX. It will be the first airline flying the aircraft of this type to St. Petersburg Pulkovo International Airport.

S7 Airlines will launch 2X-weekly St. Petersburg-Belgorod Embraer E-170 service July 1.

Icelandair began 4X-weekly Baltimore (BWI)-Keflavik (Iceland) Boeing 757-200 service.