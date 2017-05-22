Minneapolis/St. Paul-based Sun Country Airlines will begin 3X-weekly Minneapolis-St. Paul from Dec. 21-April 15, 2018.

Delta Air Lines will launch daily New York JFK-Rio de Janeiro Boeing 767-400 service Dec. 21.

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air launched twice-weekly Liverpool-Lublin Airbus A320 service.

Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris launched twice-daily Queretaro-Chicago and Queretaro-Los Angeles services.

Emirates Airline will launch daily Dubai-Birmingham Airbus A380 service from Oct. 29.

Ethiopian Airlines began Addis Ababa-Chengdu, China Boeing 787-8.