Advertisement
Minneapolis/St. Paul-based Sun Country Airlines will begin 3X-weekly Minneapolis-St. Paul from Dec. 21-April 15, 2018.
Delta Air Lines will launch daily New York JFK-Rio de Janeiro Boeing 767-400 service Dec. 21.
Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air launched twice-weekly Liverpool-Lublin Airbus A320 service.
Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris launched twice-daily Queretaro-Chicago and Queretaro-Los Angeles services.
Emirates Airline will launch daily Dubai-Birmingham Airbus A380 service from Oct. 29.
Ethiopian Airlines began Addis Ababa-Chengdu, China Boeing 787-8.