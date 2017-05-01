Qatar Airways will launch a fifth daily nonstop Doha-Bangkok service June 1.

Air Malta will relaunch 3X-weekly Malta-Tunisia services from June 26.

Pegasus Airlines began 3X-weekly Stansted-Grozny service. The Turkish low-cost carrier will launch 3X-weekly service from Stansted to Samara and Volgograd June 19, and Nizhny Novgorod and Abu Dhabi June 20.

Delta Air Lines started daily Los Angeles-Washington National Boeing 757-200 service.

Spirit Airlines will begin daily service between Hartford Bradley International (BDL) and Orlando Aug. 27; 4X-weekly service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina April 27; and daily Fort Lauderdale from June 15.

WestJet will launch twice-weekly nonstop Calgary-Nashville, Tennessee, service May 4. The Calgary-based low-cost carrier also launched seasonal daily Winnipeg-Abbotsford service from April 30-Oct. 28.

LOT Polish Airlines began 4X-weekly Warsaw-Newark Boeing 767-300 service, increasing to 5X-weekly Boeing 787 service in August.

Hong Kong Airlines will resume 5X-weekly Hong Kong-Ho Chi Minh City Airbus A320 service from July 20.