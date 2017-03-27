Addis Ababa-based Ethiopian Airlines will launch a fifth cargo service to Ahmedabad, India from March 28. Other services include Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Delhi. Ethiopian also plans to launch passenger flights from Addis-Ababa to Victoria Falls, Oslo and Antananarivo from March 26-28.

El Al Israel Airlines and oneworld member Qantas have a new codeshare partnership. Under the agreement, Qantas will place its QF code on El Al flights from Tel Aviv to Hong Kong, Bangkok and Johannesburg. In turn, El Al will place its LY code on Qantas flights from Bangkok and Johannesburg to Sydney; as well from Hong Kong to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Delta Air Lines will begin daily New York-JFK-Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Boeing 767-300 service from Dec. 21.

Russia’s S7 Airlines plans to start Embraer E170LR 3X-weekly St. Petersburg-Berlin Tegel service beginning May 9.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines began operating today 3X-weekly Amsterdam-Minneapolis-St. Paul March 27. The new service supplements 3X-daily flights between Amsterdam and Minneapolis operated by Delta Air Lines, Air France KLM’s transatlantic joint-venture partner.