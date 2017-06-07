Alitalia will launch daily Rome-New Delhi, India Airbus A330 service Oct. 30.

Hong Kong Airlines and Virgin Australia will codeshare on 11 routes across Hong Kong, mainland China and Australia. Virgin Australia will offer codeshare services on Hong Kong Airlines’ 5X-weekly return services between Hong Kong and the Golf Coast and Cairns; Australia. Virgin Australia passengers on those services will also be able to book onward travel to mainland China under an interline agreement with Hong Kong Airlines.

Air Canada launched daily Vancouver-Frankfurt Boeing 787-8; and 4X-weekly Vancouver-Nagoya Boeing 767-300ER (rouge) seasonal services from June 1. From June 8, Air Canada will begin daily (year-round) Vancouver-Taipei 787-9; and 3X-weekly Vancouver-London Gatwick 767-300ER (rouge) seasonal services. Air Canada will start 4X-weekly Toronto-Berlin 767-300ER (rouge) seasonal services from June 3; 4X-weekly Toronto-Reykjavik Airbus A319-100 (rouge) seasonal service from June 21; and 4X-weekly Toronto-Mumbai 787-9 year-round service from July 1. Air Canada will launch 3X-weekly Montreal-Marseille 767-300ER (rouge) seasonal service from June 9; 3X-weekly Montreal-Tel Aviv Airbus A330-300 seasonal service from June 22; 3X-weekly Montreal-Reykjavik A319-100 (rouge) seasonal services from June 23; and 4X-weekly Montreal-Algiers 767-300ER (rouge) seasonal services from July 1.

LOT Polish Airlines began 2X-weekly Warsaw-Stuttgart and 6X-weekly Warsaw-Kaliningrad Bombardier Q400 services

Icelandair launched 3X-weekly Belfast City-Reykjavik Bombardier Q400 year-round services.

Ethiopian Airlines began 5X-weekly Addis Ababa-Singapore service.