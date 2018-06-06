Russia’s Aeroflot Airline inked a codeshare agreement with Aerolineas Argentinas, launching a joint daily Moscow-Buenos Aires service June 1. The flights are operated with a transfer in Madrid. Aeroflot operates the leg between Moscow and Madrid on Airbus A320/A321 and Boeing 737 aircraft, while Aerolineas Argentinas operates the Madrid-Buenos Aires leg using Airbus A330 and A340 aircraft.

Ukraine International Airlines will relaunch twice-weekly Vilnius-Odessa Boeing 737-800 service from July 13.

Hong Kong Airlines and El Al Israel Airlines entered into a codeshare agreement. Subject to government approval, Hong Kong Airlines will place its HX code on El Al’s flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv. Reciprocally, El Al will add its LY code on Hong Kong Airlines flights between Hong Kong and Auckland in New Zealand, Tokyo (Narita) and Osaka in Japan, as well as Seoul in South Korea.

Hong Kong Airlines began daily Hong Kong-Manila service.

Hawaiian Airlines began daily Honolulu-Long Beach Airbus A321neo service.

Cyprus Airways launched weekly seasonal Prague-Larnaca Airbus A319 service through October. A second weekly frequency will be added July 2.

LaudaMotion began Hamburg-Palma de Mallorca Airbus A320 service.

Air Italy began daily Milan-New York JFK service. Air Italy will begin 4X-weekly Miami-Milan Malpensa service June 8.

Air Astana launched 3X-weekly Astana-Tyumen Embraer E190 service; and 1X-weekly Astana-Kazan service.

Volotea began twice-weekly Munich-Montpellier Boeing 717 service.