Delta Air Lines began daily Atlanta-Seoul Incheon Boeing 777-200LR service.

Ethiopian Airlines will add a sixth weekly Addis Ababa-Seychelles service from Dec. 6.

Allegiant Air launched 11 new domestic routes, comprising: Destin/Fort Walton Beach (VPS) to Louisville (SDF) and Peoria A320 service; SDF to Orlando Sanford and St. Petersburg-Clearwater (Florida) MD-80 service; Myrtle Beach (MYR)-Dayton, Ohio MD-80 service; VPS to Columbus/Rickenbacker (Ohio) and Springfield (Missouri) Airbus A320 service; SDF-Punta Gorda (Florida) A320 service; VPS-Indianapolis (Indiana) A320 service; SDF-Savannah (Georgia) A320 service; and MYR-Belleville (Illinois) MD-80 service.

Hong Kong Airlines and Bangkok Airways entered into codeshare partnership from June 1, giving passengers enhanced connectivity between Hong Kong and Thailand. Under the agreement, Hong Kong Airlines customers can now travel with Bangkok Airways to Koh Samui directly from Hong Kong or via Bangkok using its domestic flights between Bangkok and Koh Samui.