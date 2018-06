Kazakhstan regional Qazaq Air and Chinese regional China Express signed a strategic cooperation for cross-border passenger traffic. China Express is also considering making a financial investment into Qazaq Air.

Ethiopian Airlines began Addis Ababa-Chicago, Illinois Boeing 787 service. Ethiopian will also launch 4X-weekly Addis Ababa-Barcelona Boeing 787-8 services from July 1.

Hainan Airlines began 4X-weekly Beijing-Edinburgh Airbus A330-300 service.

Emirates Airline will launch 5X-weekly Dubai-Luanda Boeing 777-300ER service from July 1, increasing to daily from the winter schedule.

French airline Aigle Azur will begin 3X-weekly Paris Orly-Sao Paulo Campinas Airbus A330 service from July 5, increasing to 4X-weekly from September. Aigle Azur will also launch 3X-weekly Paris Orly-Beijing service in August.