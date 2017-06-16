Air Canada Rouge launched 3X-weekly seasonal Montreal-Trudeau Boeing 767-300ER seasonal services through Oct. 13. Rouge will also begin 3X-weekly Montreal-Reykjavik A319-100 seasonal service from June 23-Oct. 13; 4X-weekly Montreal-Algiers 767-300ER seasonal service from July 1-Oct. 13; and weekly Toronto-Cartagena Airbus A319 service from Dec. 18, 2017-April 9, 2018.

Air Canada (mainline) will launch twice-weekly Montreal-Tel Aviv Airbus A330-300 seasonal service from June 22-Oct. 13.

Alitalia will increase weekly Rome-Sao Paulo Boeing 777 services from 14X- to 20X-weekly from Nov. 9.

Emirates SkyCargo began weekly Dubai-Luxembourg Boeing 777 service.

Hong Kong Airlines will launch nonstop daily Hong Kong-Vancouver service June 30.

Ukraine International Airlines began daily Kiev-Budapest Boeing 737-800 service.