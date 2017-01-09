Hong Kong Airlines will launch daily Hong Kong-Vancouver Airbus A330 service June 30.

Tianjin Airlines launched 3X-weekly Auckland-Chongqing-Tianjin Airbus A330 service Dec. 22, 2016.

Air Canada rouge launched 2X-weekly Montreal-Costa Rica service Dec. 22, 2016. The service will operate until April 23, 2017.

Hainan Airlines launched 3X-weekly Shenzhen-Auckland Airbus A330 nonstop service Dec. 30, 2016.

LATAM Airlines Group will launch 3X-weekly Santiago-Santa Cruz Airbus A320 service from March 28.

Ethiopian Airlines will begin 3X-weekly Addis Ababa-Chengdu, China Boeing 787-800 service from June 3.