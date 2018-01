Ethiopian Airlines will launch 3X-weekly Addis Ababa-Kisangani and –Mbuji Maya in the Dominican Republic of the Congo from March.

Turkish Cargo began weekly Istanbul-Miami, Florida Boeing 777-200F service.

Hawaiian Airlines launched daily Portland, Oregon (PDX)-Maui’s Kahului (OGG) Airbus A321neo service. Hawaiian will also begin Oakland, California (OAK)-Lihue (LIH) A321neo service from April 11.

Cyprus-based Cobalt Air will launch daily Larnaca-London Heathrow Airbus A320 service from March 27.

WestJet will move its nonstop seasonal service between Whitehorse, Yukon, and Vancouver, British Columbia, to Calgary International Airport (YYC) in Alberta, effective June 29. For the first time, flights between Whitehorse and Calgary will be available for purchase, from Jan. 29.