Eastern Airways will launch 2X-weekly Rodez Aveyron-Milan services from July 7. Eastern will begin 3X-weekly Rodez-Lyon services March 13. Rodez-Southampton service will begin June 2.

All Nippon Airways will increase Haneda-Jakarta service from 1X- to 2X-daily from Aug 1.

WestJet began 3X-weekly Calgary-Phoenix Mesa Boeing 737 service Jan. 19 through April 29. WestJet will launch 1X-weekly Calgary-Edmonton 737 service Jan. 21 through April 29.

Hong Kong Airlines will launch daily nonstop Hong Kong-Vancouver Airbus A330-200 service from June 30.