Allegiant Air will launch twice-weekly Indianapolis- Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina services in April 2018.
Icelandair will start 4X-weekly Baltimore (BWI)-Keflavik Boeing 757-200 service May 28.
Kenya Airways will launch daily New York JFK-Nairobi Boeing 787 service from Oct. 28.
Delta Air Lines will begin daily Seattle-Washington Dulles (IAD) Boeing 737-800 service from June 8; daily Seattle-Kansas City (MCI) Embraer E-175 service from June 8; and daily Seattle-Indianapolis (IND) Airbus A319 service from June 18, 2018.