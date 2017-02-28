Hong Kong Airlines and Jet Airways entered into a codeshare partnership to enhance connectivity between India and the Asia-Pacific region. Hong Kong Airlines will place its marketing code HX on Jet Airways’ flights between Hong Kong and Mumbai as well as Delhi in India. Jet Airways in turn, will place its 9W code on Hong Kong Airlines’ flights operating between Hong Kong and Okinawa and Tokyo in Japan; Denpasar in Indonesia; Hanoi in Vietnam; Bangkok in Thailand; and Auckland in New Zealand.

Haiti-based Sunrise Airways launched 2X-weekly Port-au-Prince-Havana Airbus A320 services.

TAP Portugal will add twice-daily Lisbon-Cologne Embraer E190 service from July 15.

Allegiant Air will launch year-round twice-weekly Belleville, Illinois-Fort Lauderdale, Florida service from May 17; Oklahoma City-Los Angeles (LAX) service from June 1; and seasonal twice-weekly Belleville-Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR) service from May 26; Dayton, Ohio-MYR service from May 24; and Portsmouth, New Hampshire-MYR service from June 1.

Ukraine International Airlines launched daily Kiev-Kherson Embraer E145 and E190 service.