Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) increases Kiev-Rome and –Milan services from 10X- to 11X-weekly from summer 2017. Also UIA will begin 3X-weekly Kiev-Venice services.

Virgin Atlantic will launch twice-weekly London Heathrow-Barbados Airbus A330 service from Dec. 12.

Aeromexico will begin daily Detroit-Mexico City service from April 1 and daily Detroit-Monterrey service from May 1. Also, the carrier will offer 6X-weekly Guadalajara-San Jose service from July 1.

Spirit Airlines will start nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Dallas/Fort Worth (daily) from May 25; -Myrtle Beach (daily-seasonal) from May 25; -Fort Lauderdale (3X-weekly) from June 15; -Orlando (daily) from June 22; -Las Vegas (daily) from June 22; Houston (daily) from July 13; and –Los Angeles (daily) from July 13.

Hainan Airlines will launch twice-weekly Los Angeles-Chengdu (March 16) and -Chongqing service (March 22).

WestJet adds daily Winnipeg-Abbotsford service from April 30-Oct. 28. The carrier increases Abbotsford-Edmonton service from 13X- to 20X-weekly. Also Winnipeg-Edmonton service increases from 21X- to 24X-weekly from April 30.

Flynas and Etihad Airways will expand their codeshare agreement to add seven new destinations in India. Flynas will add its XY code to Etihad operated flights from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Cochin and Kozhikode.

Air Astana will add a fifth weekly flight from London Heathrow to Astana from June 4.