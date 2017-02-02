Spirit Airlines will begin daily service between Hartford Bradley International and Orlando Aug. 27; 4X-weekly service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina April 27; and daily Fort Lauderdale from June 15.

WestJet will launch twice-weekly nonstop Calgary-Nashville, Tennessee, service May 4.

Alaska Airlines starts daily Orange County, California-Albuquerque Embraer E175 service Aug. 18.

Air Canada rouge will launch seasonal 4X-weekly Toronto-Reykjavik Airbus A319 service June 21-Oct. 8; and 3X-weekly Montreal-Reykjavik A319 service June 23-Oct. 9.