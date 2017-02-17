Flybe will launch twice-weekly Yorkshire’s Doncaster Sheffield-Palma from July 7.

Madrid-based Iberia and the Canary Islands-based Binter reached a codeshare agreement to facilitate travel between Madrid and Agadir, El Aioun, Sal Island and Nouakchott. Flights to those African destinations will be sold under Iberia’s flight code, while Binter’s code will also be added on Iberia Group flights between Madrid and Gran Canaria that connect to its flights to/from those African destinations.

Wizz Air will begin daily Frankfurt-Sofia and –Budapest service, from May 22 and Dec. 15, respectively.

Arkia Israeli Airlines will start twice-weekly Milan Bergamo-Tel Aviv Embraer E195 service June 1.

Alitalia will add daily Rome-Mexico Boeing 777 service from July 3.