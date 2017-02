WestJet launched daily Toronto-Sudbury service through May 14. 3X-weekly Toronto-Sudbury service begins May 15.

Ethiopian Airlines began 4X-weekly Addis Ababa-Conakry services.

Air France will begin 2X-weekly Paris Charles de Gaulle- Malé (Maldives) Boeing 777-200 service from Nov. 1-April 28, 2018.

Finnair will add one daily Helsinki-Moscow frequency April 10 and 6X-weekly Helsinki-St. Petersburg frequencies April 23.

Korean Air and its affiliate Jin Air are strengthening their partnership. The two carriers codeshare on Incheon-Kitakyushu, Busan- Kitakyushu and Incheon-Da Nang routes, which have been operated by Jin Air.

Air Canada will begin seasonal twice-weekly Montreal-Tel Aviv Airbus A330-300 service from June 22-Oct. 16, 2017. Air Canada also plans to increase Toronto-Tel Aviv service from 6X-weekly to daily year round from summer 2017.