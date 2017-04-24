Hong Kong Airlines and Asiana Airlines began codesharing on 5X-daily Hong Kong-Seoul service.

FedEx Express launched Memphis-Liège Boeing 777F service.

JetBlue plans to add Orlando, Florida-Port-au-Prince, Haiti Embraer E190 service from December, pending regulatory approval. This would be JetBlue’s fourth route to Port-au-Prince: other services include routes from New York JFK, Boston and Fort Lauderdale.

Thomas Cook Airlines will begin twice-weekly San Francisco-Manchester Airbus A330-200 service May 14.

Alitalia will launch 3X-weekly Rome-Male (Maldives) Airbus A330 services from Oct. 31, 2017-March 24, 2018.

Canadian Arctic airline First Air will increase Iqaluit-Rankin Inlet-Yellowknife service from 3X- to 4X-weekly. The additional flight will use a Summit Air RJ85 aircraft.

Qatar Airways will launch 12 new destinations in 2018: San Francisco, Calfornia; Cardiff, UK; Utapao, Thailand; Chittagong, Bangladesh; Mykonos, Greece; Málaga, Spain; Accra, Ghana; Lisbon, Portugal; Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Prague, Czech Republic; Kiev, Ukraine and Mombasa, Kenya.

Kazakhstan-based regional Qazaq Air will launch twice-weekly Almaty-Taraz Bombardier Q400 service.