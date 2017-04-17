Ukraine International Airlines launched daily nonstop Kiev-Kherson Embraer E145 and E190 service.

Hong Kong Airlines and Asiana Airlines began codeshare flights on flights between Hong Kong and Seoul, South Korea.

Ural Airlines began twice-weekly year-round Sochi-Tel-Aviv Airbus A320 service.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will launch twice-weekly Amsterdam-Costa Rica Boeing 787-9 service Oct. 31.

India’s Jet Airways and Virgin Atlantic will further expand their codeshare agreement. From April 19, Jet Airways’ passengers traveling between India and the US can connect through London Heathrow on to nine US destinations operated by Virgin Atlantic—Atlanta, Boston, Newark, Washington Dulles, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and Seattle.