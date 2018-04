Dubai-based LCC flydubai launched 4X-weekly Dubai-Dubrovnik (Croatia) seasonal services through Oct. 25; as well as Dubai-Krakow (Poland) service.

Alitalia began 4X-weekly Rome-Johannesburg, South Africa Airbus A330 service.

Russian carriers Utair Aviation and RusLine regional signed an interline agreement, which includes RusLine’s domestic routes from Moscow Vnukovo International Airport to Belgorod, Beloyarsky, Vorkuta, Voronezh, Izhevsk, Kirov, Kursk, Lipetsk, Magnitogorsk, Penza, Tambov, Ulyanovsk and Elista.

Flybe franchise partner Eastern Airways will take over operating the twice-weekday daily (plus a Sunday service) Aberdeen-London City route from May 7. Long term, the route will be operated by a 76-seat Embraer E170 jet, but will initially start with a 50-seat Saab 2000 aircraft.

Russia’s S7 Airlines will start daily Novosibirsk-Krasnoyarsk Embraer E170 service and 4X-weekly St. Petersburg-Murmansk service June 1.

Pobeda Airlines started daily Moscow Vnukovo-Mineralnye Vody Boeing 737-800 service April 5; it will launch 2X-weekly St. Petersburg-Mineralnye Vody 737-800 service April 7.

Russia`s Rostov-on-Don Azimuth Airline started 3X-weekly St. Petersburg—Stavropol Sukhoi Superjet 100 service, resuming the connection between the destinations after five-year break.

Russia’s Yekaterinburg-based Ural Airlines will launch 2X-weekly Krasnodar-Tbilisi Airbus A320 service May 24. The carrier will increase Zhukovsky (Moscow region)-Tbilisi A321 frequency from 4X-weekly to daily from May 29.