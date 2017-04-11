Central and Eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced 2X-weekly Budapest-Astana (Kazakhstan) services from June 8. The new route to Central Asia increases the number of destinations from Budapest to 62 cities across Europe and beyond.

Alaska Airlines and Virgin America will launch daily, nonstop service between Portland, Oregon, and New York JFK beginning Nov. 6; Portland and Detroit from Aug. 30; and Los Angeles and Philadelphia from Sept. 1.

Iberia will add 3X-weekly Madrid-Lima Airbus A330-200 services in July and August, bringing the weekly total to 10.

Ethiopian Airlines began flying its Airbus A350-900 into Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on a daily service from Addis Abba.

Germania began 1X-weekly Toulouse-Dubrovnik Airbus A319 service.