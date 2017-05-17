Oneworld member Airberlin launched 3X-weekly Berlin Tegel-Los Angeles (LAX) services May 16, just weeks after Star Alliance members Austrian Airlines and LOT Polish Airlines started services to LAX from Vienna and Warsaw. Airberlin operates an Airbus A330-200 on the flight.

“This new long-haul flight from Berlin to Los Angeles is the next step in airberlin’s new strategic policy,” airberlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann said.

At the end of May, airberlin will begin services from Berlin-Tegel to San Francisco, California.

During the current summer schedule, airberlin offers 33X-weekly US services from Berlin-Tegel to New York JFK, Miami, Chicago O’Hare, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

On March 26, airberlin’s US partner American Airlines ended its codeshare arrangement with Germany’s second largest carrier; however, an interline agreement still exists between the two airlines.

