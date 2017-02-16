Oneworld carrier airberlin is set to add three leased Airbus A330-200s, increasing seat capacity as Germany’s second-largest carrier eyes its biggest long-haul summer flight schedule to the US.

The additional leases follow the news that American Airlines and airberlin will discontinue their codeshare agreement from March 26.

The first of the 290-seat aircraft will enter operations this month; the other two will follow before the end of April.

Including these A330s, the total number of the type will rise to 17.

Airberlin said the leased aircraft will be configured with 19 fully lie-flat, business-class and 271 economy seats. Each aircraft will be fitted with 46 XL seats, which give an extra 20% seat pitch to provide more legroom.

More than 70 airberlin pilots and 260 flight attendants have undergone extensive training to operate the three new jets.

Airberlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann said the carrier is “increasingly aligning our route network with the needs of our long-haul passengers. This increased capacity and our expanded fleet are further steps toward becoming a network carrier and extending our US services.”

The carrier will operate 84 weekly flights from Germany during the summer 2017 season to New York JFK, Boston Logan, Miami, Fort Myers (Florida), Chicago O’Hare, Los Angeles, San Francisco as well as to Orlando.

Other airberlin long-haul destinations are from either Berlin or Dusseldorf to Cancun, Varadero and Havana, Punta Cana and Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic) and the Caribbean island of Curacao.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at