German carrier airberlin, which filed for bankruptcy last month, is to close all of its long-haul routes to the Caribbean from Sept. 25 because of cuts to its long-haul fleet.

On Sept. 11, the oneworld member said its entire Caribbean network will be closed, including flights from Dusseldorf to Curacao (Dutch Antilles), Cancun (Mexico), Havana and Varadero (Cuba), as well as Punta Cana and Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic).

Airberlin has already announced plans to close all of its long-haul routes from Berlin Tegel—including Berlin-Abu Dhabi—as well as cuts to its Dusseldorf network.

Berlin-Los Angeles and Berlin-San Francisco will now stop four weeks earlier than originally planned, from Oct. 1. Dusseldorf-Boston Logan will also close Oct. 1, which is also earlier than expected.

Airberlin, Germany’s second largest carrier, filed for insolvency Aug. 15 after 29.2% shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew financial support.

