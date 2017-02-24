Latvian carrier airBaltic plans to launch 4X-weekly Riga-Abu Dhabi Bombardier CS300 service beginning Oct. 29, in cooperation with Etihad Airways, the Riga-based carrier announced Feb. 24.

AirBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said the CS300 will be able to “fly longer distances and reach airports that we were not able to serve with our fleet before.”

The CS300 launch customer took delivery of its first of the type Nov. 28, 2016, and launched its first flight from Riga to Amsterdam Dec. 14. The carrier received its second CS300 Dec. 3.

AirBaltic’s fleet also includes 12 Bombardier Q400s and 13 Boeing 737s.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at