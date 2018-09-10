AirBaltic A220-300 (formerly Bombardier CS300)
Latvian carrier airBaltic has put together a business plan for long-haul flights from the Baltics, but it would rather support another airline than launch flights itself. There's not a single long-haul route from the Baltics. You have 6 million people and zero long haul. It will come one day, somebody's going to start it, airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said, speaking at the Aviation Festival in London Sept. 7. Gauss sees this as an opportunity for an existing long-haul LCC player like ...
