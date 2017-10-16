AirAsia’s Japanese franchise is planning to launch its first domestic route later this month, and will soon add an international service. The carrier will begin flying between the Japanese cities of Nagoya and Sapporo twice daily starting Oct. 29. The second route will connect Nagoya and Taipei, Taiwan, the airline said. However, it has not yet revealed the timing of the Taipei route. AirAsia Japan is the latest LCC to be established in the Japanese market. It is a joint venture ...