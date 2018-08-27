LCC AirAsia is looking to expand its network to the US west coast from 2020, using Japan as a transit hub.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes told Japan’s Nikkei Asian Review that the airline is evaluating Los Angeles and San Francisco as potential destinations and is awaiting the arrival of its new Airbus A330-900neo widebody aircraft for the long-haul flights across the Pacific. The airline has 100 A330-900neos on order, with deliveries planned for Q4 2019.

"Japan serves as a fantastic hub for us, as it only takes 12 hours to LA or San Francisco, as well as 10 hours to Europe," Fernandes said, adding that Nagoya could be used as a transit hub. He also revealed that the plan still pending the nod from regulators, which he said is ‘slow in Japan’. AirAsia’s Japan offshoot, AirAsia Japan, currently flies from Nagoya as its hub.

AirAsia’s long haul unit, AirAsia X, flies to Honolulu, Hawaii via Osaka using the Airbus A330-300. In the Q2 this year, AirAsia X Thailand and AirAsia X Indonesia, each added new 7X weekly flights from Bangkok, Bali and Jakarta to Tokyo-Narita respectively. AirAsia X Thailand will also begin Bangkok-Nagoya from October.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com